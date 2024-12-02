Finland: Municipality Finance selects Temenos

MuniFin is the only credit institution specialized in the financing and financial risk management of the Finnish public sector.

MuniFin chose Temenos to revamp its lending system and consolidate its processes. Temenos’ API-first technology will provide the foundations for MuniFin to simplify its lending IT architecture.

Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic technology, which enables MuniFin to improve the efficiency of lending processes through integration and automation. Temenos’ solution will help MuniFin to introduce new processes and apply workflows that improve process efficiency, meet the market standards and client demands in the lending space.