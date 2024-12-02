Finix raises USD 35 mln in series B funding

The round was led by Sequoia Capital with participation from existing investors Acrew Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, and others and new investors Activant Capital and Inspired Capital.

The company, which has raised more than USD 55m in total funding, intends to use the funds to grow its team to accelerate product innovation.

Founded in 2015, Finix provides a solution that enables companies to own, manage and monetize their entire payments experience. In addition, the platform provides customized tools and insights to improve the customer experience. The company’s customer base includes mobility management platform Passport Labs, Inc, private club management software platform Clubessential, retail point-of-sale company Lightspeed POS, small businesses cash-flow platform Kabbage, and more.