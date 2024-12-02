FinGo, Mastercard to expand vein ID payments

The new agreement will expand the company’s global reach, opening up access to a global network of acquirers and millions of merchants worldwide. The partnership gives FinGo access to the white labelled Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) enabling FinGo to grow its footprint for payment services across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, and North America.

As part of the partnership, FinGo will be integrating the MPGS tokenisation service to securely store personal data associated with any transactions, which allows registered users to make payments by scanning their unique finger vein pattern. With digital payments on the rise and an increased focus on security for both consumers and vendors, biometric authentication will reportedly make payments simpler, quicker, and more secure.

The collaboration comes as FinGo continues to augment its technology for non-payment applications. The platform is also used for age verification, identity, and membership and loyalty schemes, giving users the ability to register their vein pattern once, facilitating the use of vein ID in a variety of other settings.