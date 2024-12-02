Finger Lakes FCU, Fiserv join forces for banking capabilities extension

These solutions include Corillian Online and Mobiliti for online and mobile banking, AllData PFM for personal financial management, and CheckFreeRXP and Popmoney for bill payment and person-to-person (P2P) payments.

Members have access to digital payment features that improve their control over their money, enabling them to receive electronic bills (e-bills) delivered directly to their online banking account and to make person-to-person payments via Popmoney.

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is a community-based credit union with three branches serving Ontario, Seneca & Yates Counties. Finger Lakes FCU offers a full suite of personal banking products and services.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.