Finfra secures USD 2.5 million





Following this announcement, the investment represents an important step in the company’s process of development, as it will bolster its presence within the Indonesian digital small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ecosystem. The funding round saw participation from multiple investors, including Accion Venture Lab, Z Venture Capita, and Avafin.

In addition, Finfra is expected to continue meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the USD 2.5 million funding round

Throughout this investment, Finfra will remain dedicated to optimising the efficiency of digital financial services across the region of Indonesia. The firm’s platform will offer a range of digital products, developed for loan management, scoring, portfolio analytics, as well as ensuring regulatory-compliant and secure access to capital.

In addition, the newly acquired funds are expected to be utilised for scaling Finfra’s embedded lending solutions and services.

According to officials of the company, the initiative is expected to put Finfra on the journey of accessing profitability, while also strengthening its mission to drive financial inclusion and expand sustainable financing options for customers and businesses in the region of Indonesia. At the same time, as more companies embed lending solutions and products, and multiple lenders focus on the Indonesian market, Finfra’s platform ability to connect both side is expected to accelerate this process and optimise the experience of businesses as well.