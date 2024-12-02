FinFit, PeopleStrategy partner to help SMEs

FinFit's financial wellness benefit platform is now available to more than 200 PeopleStrategy clients, offering access to financial tools and resources to improve employees' financial well-being. FinFit's integration with the PeopleStrategy software requires no administrative overhead for PeopleStrategy clients.

One of the services this will add for PeopleStrategy clients and employees is FinFit's early wage access service, WageNow. Employees can access the wages they've earned at no charge, giving them the ability to control their paycheck and cash flow, according to the official press release.