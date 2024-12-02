Finexkap is ready to launch

The total of USD 22.5 million comprises a USD 7.5 million Series A equity round and a further USD 15 million, which will be used to finance the platform’s future deals.

Unlike the MarketInvoice and Platform Black models, Finexkap doesn’t fund invoices via amalgamations of retail and institutional capital. Instead, the receivables of small businesses are purchased via refinancing vehicles that are in turn managed by Finexkap AM.

The USD 4.1 million of the Series A round was contributed by GLI Finance, and the total amount of USD 7.5 million equates to a 26.44% ownership stake in the business. The Series

A funds will be used to ramp up the platform’s data and product operations, to boost its marketing initiatives and to add a number of additional personnel.

In conjunction with the completion of its fundraise, Finexkap AM (a wholly owned subsidiary of Finexkap) has just received the regulatory approval of the French Financial Markets Authority.