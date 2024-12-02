Finexio, RedTeam to combine their expertise in B2B Payments

The commercial construction industrys payment chain is particularly complicated and fraught with risk, considering the sheer number of outbound payments involved in large-scale construction projects and the potential for lien and bond claims. Finexio and RedTeams new product will mitigate this risk by integrating electronic payment capability directly into RedTeams platform, alleviating payments being delivered without lienholder approval. This payment capability minimizes the possibility of lost checks and human error while maximizing delivery speed.

For the first phase of market implementation, Finexio and RedTeam have partnered with T&G Constructors, an AIA Contractor of the Year licensed in 23 U.S. states. T&G will help further refine the payment delivery experience based on their 31 years of expertise in executing thousands of commercial construction projects.