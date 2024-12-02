Finexio, Banc of California team to boost B2B Payments

Banc PremierPay, powered by Finexio, will help the middle-market and enterprise companies that Banc serves reduce AP costs and inefficiencies. According to the FInexio press release, the solution will also provide monthly time savings, improved visibility, virtual card payments, control and security and eventually embedded cash flow management products such as supply chain finance and credit lines.

Finexio's platform is embedded directly into Banc of California's existing treasury management and commercial lending offerings. This solution expands the service capabilities offered to business clients across hospitality, healthcare, legal, entertainment, manufacturing, and construction.

In August of 2021, Banc of California made an initial investment in Finexio to deepen its product offerings for business clients and build out payment and related loan and deposit services.