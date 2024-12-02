Finerio and Guiabolse partner to expand their Open Banking solutions in LATAM





Both companies were originally created with the mission of improving financial well-being in their respective markets, later expanding their scope to include transformational B2B data products derived from the consolidation and analysis of customers’ aggregated bank accounts.

Now working together, Guiabolso and Finerio have agreed to collaborate on commercial and technical endeavours, combining their respective local market solutions into unified offerings for regional and international companies seeking integrated Open Banking solutions and data services across Latin America. With this, customers will have access to a range of products aimed at financial entities and based on aggregated bank data, including an ‘Open Banking as a Service’ (OBaaS) platform in Brazil. The companies also plan to combine their expertise to improve credit scoring models and B2B2C financial management features across the region.