FinDynamic develops discounting tool for UniCredit's clients





The solution developed by FinDynamic, provided by UniCredit, being now used by Venchi, allows the company to view and settle its invoices via an internet and mobile-based platform.

The discounting tool allows companies that are UniCredit clients to optimise how they use their working capital while allowing them to manage their own supply chains in Italy and overseas.

FinDynamic discounting helps SMEs to make payments to their suppliers by using their own liquidity or cashflow. The amount of the payment varies dynamically, and usually depends on the number of days the payment is settled prior to the final due date on the invoice.

The solution developed by FinDynamic and provided by UniCredit is now being used by Venchi. It allows companies to view and settle their invoices via an internet and mobile-based platform.