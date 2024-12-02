FinDock partners with GoCardless

The FinDock and GoCardless integration allows users to switch on GoCardless as a payment processor directly in their Salesforce environment. From there, merchants can collect one-off and recurring payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts through GoCardless via FinDock.

This means that complex processes, such as direct debit mandate management, compliance notifications, and collections can all be automated, saving organisations time and cost, reportedly. The GoCardless integration works across FinDock’s data model, which means payment data becomes CRM data, accessible and actionable across all Salesforce Clouds and industry solutions, supposedly making it easier to deliver personalised payment experiences and drive more efficiencies in payments management. In addition, the combination of instant payments through Open Banking and regular collections through direct debit enables merchants to craft sophisticated payment strategies, optimising for conversion, cost, fraud protection, and more, the press release states.

To switch on GoCardless as a payment processor in Salesforce, users have to dock GoCardless using the FinDock payment switch. FinDock allows users to dock different payment processors so they are never locked into any one payment processor - you can mix and match, optimising and adapting as your organisation grows or your customers’ payment preferences change, the press release concluded.