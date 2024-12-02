Finder receives Australia's CDR accreditation

Finder will now be able to ask for a consumer’s consent to use their banking data to provide personalised recommendations via the free Finder App, a money management tool geared toward helping consumers make better informed decisions on their finances.

The app gives a mobile-based overview of their spending patterns as well as insights on where they could be saving money on everything from health insurance to broadband. It also gives consumers a free credit score and an indication for how likely they are to be accepted for certain products like credit cards and home loans.

To date, the ACCC has only accredited 12 data recipients under the Consumer Data Right and Finder is the only comparison site, according to the press release.