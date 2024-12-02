Finch launches Open Banking APIs

While Open Banking will introduce new levels of data access and control, low quality transaction data can be a challenge when trying to understand a customer’s financial position, spending behaviours and risk profile.

With over 180 million customer transactions enriched for clients every month, FinchXP’s Open Banking API leverages over USD 30 billion of transactional data intelligence to enrich raw transaction data for real-time categorisation, expense management, and credit assessment for a wide range of use cases.

The CDR-compliant API:

Enriches transaction data with merchant name, location, category, and more

Delivers up to 95% accuracy

CDR-Compliant: Using de-identified and non-identifiable data fields only

No Outsourced Service Provider (OSP) arrangement requirement.



