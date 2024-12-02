FinCell launches in Europe

The team at FinCell has reiterated their desire to helping financial institutions such as banks and credit unions develop mobile banking solutions easily with the launch of the app in Europe, starting with Lithuania.

The mobile banking app offers mobile banking development for small and medium-size financial institutions. The FinCell team is looking to take the experience a notch higher, collaborating with the Lithuanian Central Credit Union (LCCU) to provide solutions to meet the needs of financial institutions.

FinCell was founded in 2021. The solution takes away the need to build anything from scratch, offering features ranging from basic to customised features required for a mobile banking app.