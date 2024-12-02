Finastra, Uni Systems to deliver treasury, payments and risk solutions and services

Uni Systems will be bringing Finastra treasury, risk, and payments software – Fusion Treasury, Fusion Risk and Fusion Global PAYplus respectively – to local markets with on-the-ground implementation and support services.

The partnership will enable customers to benefit from local expertise and professional services alongside Finastra’s technology solutions. It covers selected customers in multiple geographies in Europe, including Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia.