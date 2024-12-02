Finastra to boost digital banking experience for Puerto Rico FCU members

The company’s Fusion Digital Banking is expected to serve all of the credit union’s members during financial transactions, with a dual-language interface.

According to Finastra, the partnership will allow Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union to serve its members with a configurable feature set. It will also allow members throughout Puerto Rico and in the mainland United States to access the platform from any location, in both Spanish and English.

The collaboration will enable customers to fulfil their financial obligations irrespective of factors including proximity to a branch, natural disasters etc.