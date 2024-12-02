TCM will be rebranded and operated as a standalone business upon the transaction’s completion. TCM currently enables risk management, regulatory compliance, and capital markets operations. Its software solutions include Kondor, Summit, and Opics, which support front-to-back trade lifecycle management, risk, compliance, and operations.











Apax Funds to support TCM

The sale will improve Finastra’s portfolio and generate reinvestment capital to optimise its market position. The company’s next mission is to focus on growth, especially on its suite of financial services software. The move will provide capital for the strategy, allowing Finastra to reinvest in its core business while making sure that its platform continues to operate under a long-term technology investor.

Apax chose TCM for its potential to invest in tech, talent, and customer relationships, thus accelerating growth and development as a standalone company, drawing on Apax’s expertise in scaling global software companies.

With the purchase, Apax aims to support its development going forward. TCM, as an independent company working in partnership with the Apax Funds, will invest in new product development, marketing, and technology infrastructure to meet its customers’ needs and demands, while focusing on being fully compliant with the industry’s regulatory requirements.

The Apax Funds supports TCM so it can focus on operational and strategic development, improving customer experience, and technological advancements, such as strengthening the company’s cloud offering. Apax Funds have a history of backing the app software industry and experience in supporting corporate carveouts in the space. Key investments include Paycor HCM, Zellis Group, ECi Software, OCS / Finwave, Azentio, EcoOnline and IBS Software.

The transaction is projected to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and the completion of information and consultation processes with employee representative bodies.