Finastra rolls out solution to support corporate lending processes

This launch aims to re-envision how relationship managers and borrowers connect and communicate from opportunity to origination, through to closing and booking. Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Fusion Credit Connect solution is currently available on the AppExchange here and on Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud.

With increasing competitive pressure from fintechs in direct lending, and customer expectations around immediate access and service, banks need to react. In response, Finastra proposes a new loan origination and relationship manager scenario based on combining loan data, origination, and servicing functionalities from Finastra’s Credit Management Enterprise technology with the Salesforce Platform. Fusion Credit Connect brings together Finastra’s lending ecosystem with the Salesforce Platform, integrated via APIs on FusionFabric.cloud.