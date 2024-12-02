Finastra partners with SYSTEX

Following this announcement, SYNTEX is expected to resell Finastra’s Kondor and Risk solutions, as well as to develop an offering that combines Finastra’s trading system and its local expertise and broad technology solutions capabilities and offerings. At the same time, the collaboration will allow more banks and financial institutions in Taiwan to digitally transform and accelerate the growth of their businesses.







More information on the partnership

By combining Finastra’s treasury services with SYSTEX’s broad and deep offerings, the companies will focus on giving banks and financial institutions in the region of Taiwan the possibility to access comprehensive and safe end-to-end capabilities. This process is set to fuel digital transformation and business growth for firms and enterprises in the ever-evolving important market. In addition, both institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and partners, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local government.

In addition, the strategic deal between SYSTEX and Finastra is expected to showcase optimised technologies, offering improved and comprehensive financial information technology tools and products. Fintech upgrades and transformation required vertical and secure integration capabilities as well.

The Finastra Kondor was developed in order to allow financial institutions and banks to trade high volumes of treasury while providing them the needed flexibility to design more complex derivatives, options, and structured trades. At the same time, the tool can be easily integrated with existing systems and applications, as well as giving them the possibility for simplification, lowering costs, and creating a single truth. This process is set to ensure that the organisations and institutions remain compliant.

The Finastra Risk solution was designed as a fully automated, end-to-end tool that provides banks and FIs with the ability to manage risk, margin monitoring, regulatory reporting, and balance sheet optimisation. With a secure and efficient dashboard and integration with existing architecture, the tool also offers a total risk management system that allows improved performance, scalability, and visibility for timely and accurate decision-making.