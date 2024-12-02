Finastra partners with Glia to provide digital customer service

Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app. The combination of Glia’s DCS platform and seamless integration capabilities will augment Finastra’s network of community institutions to make the move from a phone-first to digital-first customer service strategy. In making this app available on its platform, financial institutions can tap into these innovative capabilities to improve customer experience and accelerate digital banking, with the benefit of building deeper customer relationships, reducing call times, and increasing efficiencies.











Helping customers through digital channels

With Glia, financial institutions can meet customers where they are and communicate through whichever method they prefer, including messaging, video banking, and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing. Glia’s technology balances the use of AI for automating customer interactions with vital human touch. It provides continuity by keeping conversations in the digital domain, eliminating the need for customers to spend time providing context again via clunky phone experiences.

Glia’s officials stated that Finastra has a strong reputation and traction in financial services, helping community institutions evolve as technology and customer expectations also quickly evolve. Together, they're helping Finastra’s clients more easily adopt Digital Customer Service so they can consistently deliver good experiences. Overall, they are happy to partner with an industry leader like Finastra, providing the tools needed for its network of banks and credit unions to digitalise and enhance customer service.





What does Glia do?

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results.





More information on Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched an open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury & capital markets, and universal banking (retail, digital and corporate banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service.