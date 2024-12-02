Finastra partners with Alygne





Alygne's data is now integrated into Fusion Invest through a new connection, allowing customers to harness the solution's portfolio management features to guarantee portfolios reflect their ESG-related values.











Fusion Invest is an integrated platform that provides portfolio analytics and automated procedures through a real-time Investment Book of Records and a multi-GAAP accounting book of records (IBOR and ABOR). It incorporates advanced analytics, extensive asset class coverage, and open technology through digital dashboarding and APIs to assist financial institutions in delivering greater returns while reducing operational risks.In addition to typical financial measures, Finastra customers may now boost their decision-making process by gaining access to Alygne's specialised ESG data.

Alygne is a sustainability technology platform that makes alternative ESG data available and transparent to private and public enterprises alike. It calculates ESG ratings across various dimensions by reading global news, social media postings, and company statements and applying natural language processing and machine learning.





The shift to sustainability

In a 2020 worldwide survey, 92% of respondents said they 'wanted their bank to actively contribute to the preservation of the earth', and 62% said they 'would consider transferring to an eco-conscious bank'.

Payment programs and businesses have devised a plethora of methods for customers to decrease or offset their carbon footprints. One typical example is tools that allow customers to measure their carbon footprint and move their expenditure toward more sustainable behaviors.

Numerous payment businesses are establishing business and operational models based on CSR (corporate social responsibility), which addresses an organisation's internal culture and philosophy, and/or ESG (environmental, social, and governance), which measures particular objectives.

Energy-conscious usage lowers expenses while increasing revenue. Together with the benefits of brand recognition and reputation, working with governments and regulatory agencies may open the door to future domestic and cross-border partnerships, offering enterprises an advantage in an emerging, more socially conscious payment environment.





Finastra’s interest in ESG

According to a recent Finastra survey, support for ESG is broad, with nearly nine out of ten organisations (86%) believing that it is critical for the financial services and banking sector to promote environmental, social, and governance efforts. In line with this, 82% of respondents believe that green lending offers opportunities for development and income production, with the UAE (94%) and Singapore (88%) expressing the most enthusiasm.

Because of the increased interest in ESG, Finastra later launched a cloud-native SaaS solution that facilitates sustainability-linked loans. The open and scalable ESG Service enables the integration of sustainability performance goal criteria into ESG pricing for Finastra Loan IQ as well as other market back-office systems.

The solution assists users in the middle and back office, such as credit managers, borrowers, and sustainability coordinators, by automating the tracking of ESG performance and corresponding margin adjustments, which may be consumed directly in the appropriate servicing systems via APIs.