Finastra partners Salt Edge





According to the official press release, the integration of the Salt Edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution with Finastra's core banking solutions, Fusion Essence and Fusion Equation, enables institutions to build the necessary architecture to support end-to-end banking requirements and compliance through one API.

Open Banking Compliance provides full coverage of regulated markets with cross-bank and pan-European API standards, such as Open Banking UK and The Berlin Group in the EU, as well as newly regulated markets such as Australia, Brazil, and the GCC. The set of APIs gives Third-Party Providers (TPPs) access to instant and secure account information, payment initiation and a full-stack developer portal. Additionally, the integration provides added security, with a TPP verification system and mobile-first application to comply with strong customer authentication (SCA) and dynamic linking requirements.