Finastra, Open Banking Excellence, Railsbank, Yolt initiate Open Finance Appathon

The event is sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mastercard and aims to give startups and scale-ups the possibility to launch market-ready solutions that will shape the future of API-based banking and commerce, by enabling new functionalities in related markets, such as savings, pensions, insurance, and mortgages.

Using the range of APIs and sandboxes offered by Railsbank, YTS and Finastra (via its FusionFabric.cloud platform) participating fintechs will be able to develop, build and test their own solutions. The appathon is open to fintechs with a minimum viable product that they are looking to take to the next level. The call for submissions is open now and will close on October 30, 2020.

Twelve applicants will be shortlisted from submissions who have integrated their solutions with Finastra, Railsbank or YTS APIs, with the final apps being judged by a panel of experts. The 12 finalists will receive USD 5,000 worth of lifetime AWS Activate Credits. Winners will be announced in November 2020 and awarded free API consumption up to the value of GBP 5,000/USD 5000.

Visit the website to learn more about the appathon and submit an application.