Finastra, Microsoft to bring embedded financing options with BaaS

SMEs using Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access and unlock financing offers without leaving their business management platform.

This move will enable SME owners to access relevant and valuable business financing in an improved manner. Users will be able to unlock lending options within Dynamics 365. With consent from the SME, the solution will use information an SME already stores within Microsoft Dynamics 365, reportedly making it easier for them to apply for lending. The ability to provide banks with additional information, including accounts receivable and payable records, will improve lending decisions and time to cash for SMEs. Finastra’s expansive network of over 5,000 financial institutions in the US will allow SMEs to access the most relevant and valuable financing options for their specific business needs.

The Finastra SME embedded finance solution on Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be integrated with open APIs through Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud platform. The solution is expected to go live in Summer 2022, with initial focus on North America customers.