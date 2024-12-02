Finastra, Microsoft to boost financial services digital transformation with multiyear cloud agreement

The announcement builds on the 3,000 banks and financial institutions already supported by both companies across payments, lending, treasury, and retail banking on Azure. The agreement, paired with the disruption of the industry, aims to reimagine the way banks and credit unions use technology and how we all think about sustainable, open finance, according to the official press release.

Using Microsoft platforms has already enabled Finastra to accelerate its product road map to bring its solutions to the cloud for its 8,500 customers, alongside advancements in data, AI, and open banking. Along with the strategic partner relationship, Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud open innovation platform will continue to encourage co-innovation of next-generation financial services applications. Microsoft Azure, the Power Platform and Office 365 are also helping Finastra to transform its own business and support operations.