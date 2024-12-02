



IBM is a provider of hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and consulting services, assisting clients in more than 175 countries with data insights and cost reduction. Sectors such as finance, telecommunications, and healthcare depend on IBM's hybrid cloud solutions and Red Hat OpenShift to facilitate their digital transformations.

Finastra's Lending Cloud Service (LCS) offers a diverse range of affordable solutions for Corporate Lending, including products such as Loan IQ, Trade Innovation, and Corporate Channels. IBM provides design and implementation services for LCS, leveraging its generative AI enterprise platform, watsonx. This collaboration employs IBM's operational consulting expertise to effectively and resiliently manage the new platform. Furthermore, IBM will offer ongoing support to Finastra's LCS clients in North America and Europe, with the aim of helping Finastra expand its business further.

The LCS is powered by Microsoft Azure and leverages Finastra’s expertise in financial services technology and solutions.

Key features of LCS

An important component of the new LCS is Service Value Management (SVM), which focuses on a customer-first, continuous improvement, and value-driven approach to guiding customers through their cloud transformation journey. With IBM’s established reliability in scalability, availability, and extensive application management experience, users will benefit: