Finastra launches online retail lending solutions marketplace

The Solution Store provides customers with the ability to buy retail lending solutions seamlessly, eliminating the necessity for meetings, emails, phone calls, or contracts. Accessed securely via Finastra's Customer Success Community, clients receive a purchase confirmation email outlining next steps upon checkout. This streamlined process expedites adoption, enabling customers to experience the advantages of Finastra solutions faster than traditional industry implementation schedules.











Officials from FLC Bank, a company that already tapped Finastra’s new marketplace, said the Solution Store from is already helping their team find the solutions they need, when they need them. With this new, agile marketplace now online, they can browse and learn about solutions at their own pace, making it easier than ever to deploy new products that enhance both their operations and customer experience.

Thirty retail lending solutions such as Finastra Compliance Reporter, Data Insights, and various third-party integrations are now available for purchase, with more than 65 expected in the near future. Product-specific training is also available, including resources devoted to Mortgagebot, LaserPro, eSign, DecisionPro, and more.

Finastra’s representatives explained that their retail lending Solution Store is a logical next step to help financial institutions across the US access the solutions and services they need at the click of a button. Whether a customer requires additional training to optimise their operations, a proven Finastra solution to solve a customer need, or easy connection to an ecosystem partner, the Solution Store makes it happen quickly and efficiently.