Finastra launches LaserPro





Following this announcement, the launch of LaserPro on the cloud was set to streamline loan document compliance management offerings and capabilities for banks and financial institutions, with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model that was developed to offer faster loan processing for borrowers.

Laser Pro being integrated in the cloud is set to equip financial institutions with the scale and agility that is needed in their process of development. Lenders will be given the possibility to simplify system access, reduce IT resource costs, and accelerate the adoption of compliance transformation and changes. This aims to position their overall loan operations in order to reach higher and more efficient revenue and increase profitability at the same time.

The initial launch of LaserPro is set to focus on commercial and user closing document generation, with other additional offerings and functionalities to be added in the following quarters.









More information on the release

Finastra represents a global provider of financial software apps and marketplaces, offering its clients and customers of all sizes an efficient and secure set of services.

LaserPro was designed in order to provide standard product templates to customers of Finastra, including mandatory data fields and default entries. This set of features aims to enable financial institutions and firms to speed up their document preparation procedures and to ensure complete, secure, and efficient documentation. The service’s cloud deployments are set to strengthen regulatory compliance while also offering businesses a distinct competitive edge in the market, allowing them to respond and meet the laws of the regulatory landscape while also reducing compliance-related costs and building trust among their clients and stakeholders.

Furthermore, it also offers customers an under-friendly workflow experience in order to allow financial institutions to leverage their already existing investments and staff. At the same time, it also presents workflows in a modern, effective, and secure form factor, for ensuring safe adoption of future enhancements and capabilities. Clients will also be enabled to access the system from any place they need.

In addition to this, the product reduces the costs of ownership while also providing optimised integration with other solutions and services, such as core, e-signature, and document management platforms. This aims to provide overall enhanced technological agility and flexibility over services for clients.

By eliminating technology burdens and challenges that merchants face and improving the operational efficiencies for organisations, Finastra aims to optimise the end-user experience while also reducing reliance on physical infrastructure, aiming for a smaller carbon footprint.



