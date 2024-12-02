Finastra launches app for Fusion Digital Banking





The app harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behaviour. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualisation software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.











The app provides an intuitive user experience with digestible information about consumer habits and preferences through six distinct dashboards:

Accounts dashboard: reveals accounts, important metrics and trends associated with balances and transactions, and credit vs. debit account usage.

Transfers dashboard: provides insight into account-to-account transfer patterns, method of transfer, frequency, and performance.

Digital users dashboard shows behaviour by digital users, trends, and remote deposit usage over time.

Logins dashboard: gives an understanding of login behaviour, including time of day, and day of week login trends.

Products dashboard shows product adoption over time, popular product combinations, and enrolment growth to determine cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Digital activity dashboard: leverages account holder digital activity scores, developed by data scientists who have analysed data across our digital banking ecosystem, to increase engagement while optimising costs.

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched an open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury & capital markets, and universal banking (retail, digital and corporate banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service.