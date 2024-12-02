Finastra introduces Total Lending Home portal

Current lending products available through the Total Lending Home portal include Fusion LaserPro, Fusion DepositPro, Fusion Compliance Reporter and ProSign Online, with additional lending products to follow.

Benefits of the portal include a single sign-on, powered by Microsoft’s secure Azure Active Directory, for all Finastra’s Total Lending products; the ability to view data from various products for deeper insights and better loan processor efficiency; and value-adding services, such as a repository for regulatory news.

As Finastra migrates its various lending solutions to the cloud, Total Lending Home will serve as the bridge to ease clients’ cloud journeys by serving as a single access point for the Total Lending product suite. Finastra already has its flagship US core banking solution, Fusion Phoenix, and its mortgage solution, Fusion Mortgagebot, on the cloud.