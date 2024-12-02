Finastra introduces instant onboarding for cloud payments technology

Payments To Go is a SaaS payments solution to support banks’ payment growth. It is built on Finastra’s Fusion Global PAYplus software, benefiting from end-to-end processing. Via open APIs, the instant onboarding capability reduces manual processes. A portal enables bank executives to answer a series of questions, automatically generating a new payments environment which they can personalise.

Moreover, Payments To Go being in the cloud ensures an infrastructure that adapts with payments peaks. This allows for a Payments-as-a-Service approach.