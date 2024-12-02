Finastra, IBM transform banking operations using IBM Cloud

The fintech is a newly found diversified global financial software provider resulted from the collaboration between Misys and D+H. As part of the collaboration, both companies will share thought leadership, developer and architecture resources around IBM Cloud, Watson and blockchain technologies in order to create innovations that result in joint revenues through large scale transformational client engagements.

FusionFabric.cloud from Finastra will be running on IBM Cloud, enabling banks, fintechs, consultants and students to collaborate in an app ecosystem for financial services. The fintech’s solution cloud architecture and open APIs make it possible for IBM to incorporate its technology and cognitive capabilities directly into the Finastra banking solution.

Also, the technology provider plans to support Finastra as it develops retail banking proof of concepts and product demos, including provisioning multiple Watson APIs to infuse cognitive capabilities into its products.