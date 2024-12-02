Finastra, Hundsun to boost Chinese asset management industry

The new version of Fusion Invest will be tailored for China’s regulatory and local requirements and be available to customers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. Hundsun, a Chinese fintech company involved in all fields of financial markets, which owns more than 80% of the local investment management software market share, will license the new version of Fusion Invest directly to over 100 buyside institutions, with support from Finastra.

According to BCG, China’s Assets Under Management will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% to 15% between 2018 and 2025. This is compared to a more conservative global annual growth rate of 6%.

So far, Fusion Invest already supports asset managers around the world, in over 35 countries, to diversify into more geographies and assets, according to the official press release.