Finastra extends collaboration with Orange Bank

The move will enable the bank to harness a fully integrated treasury management platform and gain faster access to innovation and time to market. Launched in France in November 2017, then in Spain in November 2019, Orange Bank provides banking services that are designed natively around customers’ mobile uses, which are synergetic with Orange Group’s telecommunications business.

Orange Bank already benefitted from Fusion KTP for efficiency and control around liquidity management, compliance, risk, reporting, and accounting requirements. Moving to the cloud will enable the bank to run its treasury operations with increased agility, supporting its ability to respond to the changing global market. It will allow the bank to concentrate on their treasury operations avoiding the management of complex IT infrastructure and the versioning of multiple systems.

Fusion KTP is used by banks and corporates - mainly in France, Benelux, and North Africa.