Finastra customers to access conversational AI retail banking app via FusionFabric.cloud

Banks and credit unions will be able to deploy AI avatars to engage with their customers and members 24x7 in the banking channel of their choice, according to the official press release. Active.Ai helps banks and credit unions supercharge customer support by creating intelligent virtual assistants, bringing automation and insightful customer engagement.

Its conversational banking technology uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine intelligence to enable customers to have natural dialogues over messaging, voice or IoT devices.

At the moment, Active.Ai services millions of monthly conversational banking sessions in 10 countries across five continents, with a very high accuracy rate. Finastra’s North American customers can use this solution via pre-built integrations.