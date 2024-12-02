Finastra, BTPN to integrate mobile banking in Indonesia

As a part of this agreement, Finastra’s FusionBanking Essence Digital platform is powering BTPN’s Jenius digital bank to deliver a new way for locals to manage their money.

The banking solution will support BTPN in building its digital bank from scratch. The platform removes complex banking processes, enabling the bank to create personalized digital experiences for its customers. In addition, the platform enables BTPN’s digital bank to attract funding and deposits from a new market segment.

This deployment of the platform is integrated with BTPN’s existing Finastra FusionBanking Equation core banking system.