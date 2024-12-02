Finastra and Visa announce BaaS collaboration





The new capability will give Finastra's bank customers around the world access to cross-border payouts capabilities for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and individuals, in multiple currencies and countries.

Deploying a custom-built cross-border payment solution in the current environment could be both expensive and time-consuming. The processing capability offered by Finastra's Payments Hub solutions, enabled by Visa Direct and available on premises or in the cloud as SaaS, will enable banks to bypass these complexities with an integration to the Visa network through Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud open development platform. They will be able to offer quick, low-cost payments for their customers.

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched an open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury and capital markets, and retail and digital banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and BaaS.





Other Finastra partnerships

Earlier in September 2022, Finastra partnered with Wipro to support the digital transformation of corporate banks in India. The partnership combines Wipro’s expertise in consulting, digitalisation, and infrastructure with Finastra’s solutions in order to deliver API-enabled platforms. These platforms would help corporate banks in India to innovate and digitise core trade finance processes while reducing cost overheads.











In July 2022, Finastra and HSBC partnered to distribute HSBC’s FX services via Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud platform under a BaaS experience. The collaboration takes advantage of an API-driven connectivity with licensed institutions’ secure, regulated infrastructure. The first phase of the roll out will provides both indicative and executable FX rates to regional mid-tier banks via a plug-in to Finastra’s Fusion Kondor, a solution with low maintenance and ownership cost, backed by the liquidity and robust risk management capabilities of one of the world’s largest FX franchises.





The rise of Banking-as-a-Service

BaaS is enabled by the seamless integration of financial services and products into other kinds of customer activities, typically on non-financial digital platforms. Consumers use these platforms to access services such as ecommerce, travel, retail, health, and telcom.

As digitisation processes differ from one company to another, especially in the banking area, where technological adaptation tends to be slower, an available BaaS infrastructure stimulates greater and easier innovation. Solutions like automation and APIs open the way for organisations to more scale BaaS services, as well as to a simplified implementation of digital services and technology.

As a result of the simplicity that characterises BaaS services, a growing attraction of new customers ends up being a natural consequence. It is by knowing their customer profile better that companies will be able to offer personalised solutions that will help conversion even more.