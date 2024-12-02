Financial services software provider Finastra has announced that it has expanded its partnership with NTT DATA to support its Lending Cloud Service.

By expanding this collaboration, Finastra seeks to further develop its Lending Cloud Service, strengthening the delivery of managed services for financial institutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific (MAAP), as well as Latin America. Financial institutions are set to be able to benefit from accelerated deployments, optimal automation, and a more agile lending experience. As part of this initiative, NTT DATA will lead application lifecycle management for Finastra’s Lending Cloud Service, supporting scalability, standardisation, and operational efficiency across the platform.

Finastra’s Lending Cloud Service

The solution, developed together with NTT DATA, includes integrated tools to measure, report on, and fulfil service-level commitments. When it comes to NTT DATA, the collaboration represents a strategic opening to scale its product portfolio. At the time of writing, a joint go-to-market strategy was already in motion, with the company planning to expand the solution and broaden its impact across the financial services sector.

Furthermore, with Finastra and NTT Data expanding their partnership, the two companies intend to augment the lending infrastructure across APAC and LATAM, providing modern, compliant, and scalable solutions that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of current financial markets. Additionally, the move underscores Finastra’s commitment to offering client-focused solutions and advancing cloud-native capabilities for institutions globally. Commenting on the news, representatives from Finastra emphasised that, by working with a company familiar with its architecture and operating models, the company can accelerate client onboarding and provide a high-performing service.

Latest news from Finastra

This announcement comes just over a month after Finastra upgraded its mortgage software with GenAI capabilities . The decision was part of the company’s commitment to embracing GenAI to support its customers in offering improved services and saving brokers time while minimising the risk of manual labour. The GenAI capabilities were set to create automated email drafts for borrowers in the CRM component of the app, equipping brokers with suggestions for copy, tags, and more when conversing with customers through email.