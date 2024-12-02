FINARTIX, MoneyGate to offer core banking solutions

MoneyGate has applied for an EMI license from the Central Bank of Cyprus, which will allow it to work as an Electronic Money Institution. The neobank intend to serve as a one-stop shop to its corporate clients by fusing commercial and personal banking needs, support, and services.

The chosen core banking solution Capital Banker from FINARTIX partner Capital Banking Solutions, will be cloud-based and its implementation is planned to be completed within the first quarter of 2021.

FINARTIX is a technology company that provides products, technologies, and related services to the international banking market. The areas of involvement include core banking, payments, card management, chargeback and dispute management, digital banking, BPMS/BI, and loans automations solutions.