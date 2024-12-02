finAPI, MockBank allow new Open Banking testing options

Via MockBank, a dummy bank for testing financial applications, companies can now extensively test the finAPI Banking API and additional finAPI products, such as data intelligence analyses and payments, without having to resort to real accounts. The account information and payment initiation service finAPI provides its customers with a test option that simplifies and accelerates the development of new and the quality assurance of existing Open Banking & PSD2 applications.

finAPI develops banking APIs and finance solutions that are used by numerous companies in different industries for innovative use cases within the framework of the PSD2 guideline. Extensive tests are of course necessary for quality assurance and to develop these applications safely for customers and users. finAPI provides its customers and interested parties with a free account for the test system. All functions of the banking API Access as well as GiroIdent for KYC checks, data intelligence analyses and payments can be extensively tested there for 30 days. Many banks also give customers the opportunity to test their applications in developer environments, so-called sandboxes. However, the test options vary from good to bad at the individual banks, so that companies have to resort to real accounts for some tests.

MockBank works like a real bank, only without real bank accounts. Companies can easily create customers, accounts, balances, and transactions there. These are immediately available for customer-specific test scenarios via the finAPI account information service and payment initiation service.