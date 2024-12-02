finAPI launches DebitFlex

With the new DebitFlex service, finAPI supports consumers who have fallen into arrears. The BaFin-licenced payment service provider analyses the consumer's data within the scope of a one-time account insight and determines individual payment proposals. This service must be explicitly ordered by the account holder and is voluntary.

finAPI DebitFlex offers companies customer-oriented payment and receivables management. The procedure is based on the PSD2 payment services directive and enables consumers to adapt payment modalities to their individual needs and current financial possibilities.