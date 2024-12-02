Finanzguru raises EUR 13 million

Finanzguru customers can link their bank accounts to the multibanking provider's app. The fintech can then provide an accurate overview of the customer's income and expenses as well as their contracts. The company’s goal is to provide customers with a detailed financial overview. The app’s most basic version is free. However, if users want to have access to additional functions, such as the expected account balance at the end of the month, they have to pay EUR 2.99 per month for the premium membership "Finanzguru Plus".

Finanzguru also advises customers on insurance and financial products based on the analysed account data. According to a Finanzguru representative, they want to find the best deal for their customers. By analysing the accounts, Finanzguru can estimate, for example, whether the customer has insurance that is too expensive or whether all the essential insurance is in place. According to the company, this service is free of charge for the customer. The company earns money through commissions, which it then receives from the respective insurance companies.



