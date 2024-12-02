Financial wellness platform Abhi raises USD 17 mln in funding

The funding was led by venture capital Speedinvest and supported by Sturgeon Capital, Global Ventures, and Rallycap, among others. The company will use the capital infusion to increase its team and build out stronger marketing capabilities to enhance its regional reach and gain exposure.

Abhi is Pakistan’s first financial wellness platform enabling employees to access accrued salary in advance and tackles financial stress by enabling employees to meet their financial obligations without exposure to debt. It currently works with hundreds of local companies and has partnered with two major banks in Pakistan – United Bank Limited and Bank Alfalah to expand its offering to business financing, focusing on the B2B and B2C models.