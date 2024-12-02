According to a Fintus representative, the two companies were often in competition with each other and applied for similar projects. Some of the products that Finstreet provides to banks for onboarding, lending, and customer service include "Dialog Online" and "Eco Banking”. Fintus plans to set up "a one-stop shop" for software solutions for financial service providers and banks, and is still looking for technology providers to take over. A substantial amount of debt capital and equity capital is still available for this.





Fintus’ transformation platform, the Fintus Suite, integrates customers’ core banking system, from the frontends through to the backends. For corporate customers, Fintus centralises and automates complex syndications and lengthy reconciliations. The fintech also offers niche automation and deep integration with existing systems for investment and development banks. Fintus also offers Assessment, decision-making, onboarding, fund retrieval, and deployment for real estate financing, as well as optimised processes and external data sources for business clients.

Aim of the acquisition

finstreet has specialised implements technical solutions and business models from individual contract developments to standardised software-as-a-service products. Their customers include financial institutions such as DZ BANK, the Deutsche Bürgschaftsbanken, and the Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken. The group will use the strengths of the two companies to jointly further develop existing standard products and to create new joint products. The low-code banking platform from Fintus will use components of the finstreet platform in the future and provide its own functions for the expansion of finstreet products.





According to a finstreet representative, the companies both aim to improve efficiency as a result of the digitisation of processes for financial service providers. The companies’ future networked service portfolio will help finstreet to further increase the speed of development and meet all regulatory requirements.