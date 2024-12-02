Financial platform Remagine secures EUR 20 mln in seed investment

The funds will be used to accelerate its product development and expand its team, to create a financial platform that supports and rewards businesses for being more impactful. The Germany-based fintech has already provided over 20 revenue-based financings to startups, while operating in stealth mode. Among the investor portfolio are renowned international fintech business angels such as former Global Head of Google Payment Jonathan Weiner and former COO of Venmo Michael Vaughan.

Remagine provides a financial platform tailored to founders, which helps them to accelerate their positive social and environmental impact. It also eases the transition to a more responsible and sustainable world through its own operations – for example, Remagine has committed to a number of impact-driven initiatives, per account opening, financing and card transactions made. Additionally, the startup has pledged to contribute 10% of its profits to impact causes.

Remagine’s tailored products will provide services that serve the needs of its customers, such as:

Team cards – Unlimited separate cards for team members to improve expense management

Multi-IBAN – Split payments across IBANs for more precise accounting

Analytics – Omnichannel dashboard that integrates all accounts

Zero negative interest – No negative interest rates are applied to any deposit amount

Free accounts - Companies that have impact at the core of their strategy will be able to apply for a free account

Remagine is a pioneer of revenue-based finance in Europe. A more founder-friendly form of financing than equity or traditional debt products, revenue-based finance allows founders to secure funding while keeping full control of their business. The financing is available to digital businesses with more attractive terms planned for companies that score highly on Remagine’s proprietary impact assessment scale.