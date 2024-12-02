Financial platform NowPay announces deals with biggest names in the food and beverages sector

NowPay enables employees to receive salary advances at any time, encouraging financial wellness. Employees can request up to 80% of their salary, in advance, at any time. The platform currently serves hundreds of companies that are focused on the wellness of their employees across real estate, manufacturing, tech, retail, F&B, and most verticals enabling it to extend its services to hundreds of thousands of employees.

NowPay enables employees to manage their budgets, overcome cash flow problems and avoid unexpected events by offering instant cash advances by the employee’s monthly salary. Employees can simply request and cancel transactions via NowPay’s mobile app. The platform is free for corporations and removes the hassle of handling corporate loans. NowPay advances the money, and there is zero liability, ensuring no change in employers’ cash flow.

There is a significant market and demand for salary advances, which is growing rapidly. The MENA labour force totals 152 million people and the pandemic has contributed significantly to financial anxiety suffered by employees.