Financial Data Exchange welcomes 33 new members

The group is collectively working to transition the financial services ecosystem to a more modern, transparent, and secure API-based financial data sharing approach.

FDX represents an industry-wide movement to add more to the consumer and business control of financial data, through its FDX API and technical standards that make use of the group’s Five Core Principles of Financial Data Sharing – Control, Access, Transparency, Traceability and Security.

Membership in the FDX is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and other industry participants.