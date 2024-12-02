Financial Data Exchange reports 22 mln consumer accounts using its FDX API





Since FDX’s last report in April 2021, over 1 million additional consumer accounts per month were transitioned to the FDX API, representing an increase of 6 million more consumer accounts using the FDX API since this spring.

FDX is expected to issue its fall product release later in 2021 which will include version 5.0 of the FDX API as well as updated user experience guidance and other standards updates. The FDX API currently defines over 620 financial data elements so that consumers can use and share a wide range of their own financial data to benefit their financial lives.