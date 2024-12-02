Finance management for European SMEs: Finom selects Salt Edge

Finom is a B2B financial service developed to save time for SMEs, freelancers, and the self-employed in Europe via a finance management experience.

Salt Edge Partner Program allows Finom to get access to PSD2 APIs of European banks in a compliant way, without lengthy integrations with thousands of banks across the continent. The collaboration with Salt Edge eliminates the need for Finom’s customers to enter data manually, fixing the pain point of tedious financial paperwork, well-known to many entrepreneurs and freelancers. Data aggregation fuels Finom’s platform features like dashboards with categorised expenses, multi banking environment, the e-invoicing, and e-reconciliation system. After the launch in Italy, Germany, and France (where the product is finalising its beta testing phase), other EU countries are on the horizon in 2021.

Salt Edge takes care of bank integrations, monitoring of APIs’ availability, normalisation of aggregated data, and other technical, security and compliance matters.